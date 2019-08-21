Lego celebrates Loyola's Sister Jean with look-a-like statue

Lego is honoring Loyola University's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt for her 100th birthday with a statue made of more than 10,000 plastic bricks.

Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Loyola's men's basketball team chaplain will celebrate her centennial year Wednesday. Greg Nuse, a model builder at Legoland Discovery Center, says he studied Sister Jean meticulously to create the statue, which will be complete with Loyola colors, striped scarf and glasses.

The statue also features the nun's custom Nike shoes that read "Sister" and "Jean" behind the heels.

Check out how we are celebrating Sister Jean's 100th birthday at @LDCChicago ! Her LEGO Likeness will be on display at our attraction until October when the statue will move to @LoyolaChicago Gentile Arena.https://t.co/7oaoRICIDJ pic.twitter.com/Hm7aEEqeov — LDC Chicago (@LDCChicago) August 20, 2019

Fans will be able to able to see the statue through October at the Legoland Discovery Center in Schaumburg. The sculpture will then be moved to Gentile Arena, the home of Loyola's basketball and volleyball teams.