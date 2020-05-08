Some from Cedar Rapids know about the legend of the Three Frozen Kings, Pankrac, Servac and Bonifac.

As the story goes, the three were fishing at sea in the May 12-14 time period and became frozen after a blast of cold air arrived. On May 15th, Saint Zofie thawed them out. This is a Czech legend that warns of the potential of a late-season frost, much like we’ll see tonight!

Over the past 50 years during the May 12-14 time period, lows in the 30s occurred 18 times at Cedar Rapids. Of those, 11 of these have occurred in the past 25 years.

There’s also another saying in Iowa that’s extremely common and that’s not to plant until after Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day can occur right in that date range as well, so whatever saying you’d like to follow, go for it. In either event, frost after mid-May is exceptionally rare, so it’s usually safe to plant by then.

