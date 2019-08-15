What you need to know about legal sports betting in Iowa

Starting Thursday at noon, people in Iowa can start placing bets on sports at all but one of the state-regulated casinos. Earlier this year Governor Reynolds signed a law letting people bet at state-regulated casinos.

In the above videos, TV9's Chris Earl explains what sports betting is, the common bets offered, how casinos make money as well as the risk associated with sports betting.

People can bet on both professional and college games.

Casinos will have information available to give people about gambling addiction. If you or someone you know has symptoms of problem gambling, visit Your Life Iowa at https://yourlifeiowa.org/gambling.