Lefty's Tattoo holds fundraiser to support Last Hope Animal Rescue

Customers at Lefty’s Tattoo and Body Piercing had the opportunity to get tattoos to support a good cause.

A customer gets a tattoo during a fundraiser for Last Hope Animal Rescue at Lefty's Tattoo and Body Piercing on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The shop held a fundraiser on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, to help Last Hope Animal Rescue, after someone stole money from their donation box.

Customers were able to select from some pre-drawn designs. They also were able to get any animal paw print tattoos, with all of the proceeds going to Last Hope Animal Rescue.

Nicole Wagner said she and her sister and friend were some of the first customers in line.

"I have two dogs. I love dogs. I heard about the shelter getting broken into, and it was very unfortunate. Then, my sister actually told me that the tattoo shop was putting all the money towards the animals, and it’s a good cause so I decided to come out and get a tattoo to support it," Wagner said.