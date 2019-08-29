Led by new chief, University Heights Police wants to reverse trend of quick officer turnaround

With the start of the Iowa football season only two days away, one of the smallest police forces in the Johnson County area says it is finally back to full staff.

After hiring a new police chief in April, the University Heights Police Department focused on changing the way it hires new officers.

The police department is made up of Chief Troy Kelsay and four other officers- but Chief Kelsay admits in recent years, those officers have been young and quick to leave.

"The community's always struggled with retaining officers," Chief Kelsay said. "It isn't that they couldn't hire good officers or officers that had potential, but they had trouble retaining them."

So when Chief Kelsay took over responsibility, he wanted that trend to change that quickly.

"I would lay a chunk of my salary down in a wager saying we have the most experienced police department in the area," said Chief Kelsay.

Kelsay set the first-day goal to hire officers that have a lot of experience. Less than five months later, he believes that the mission is accomplished.

"I believe that I've not only hired good officers, good mature officers, but I believe that we have some stability now," Chief Kelsay said.

That includes their newest officer from less than two weeks ago, Officer Chris Akers. Off. Akers was a Sergeant for the Iowa City Police Department before retiring after 30 years with the department. Now he becomes a rookie just a mile away. To his own admission, that is a weird thought to wrap his head around.

"That is a little odd, yes, it is," Akers said laughing.

After adding Akers, University Heights now has 88 years of combined experience between its five officers. Akers said it was Kelsay's sales pitch that had him hooked on the idea to come to University Heights.

"Based upon what he's trying to do here, the makeup of the town, the difference between Iowa City and University Heights, I jumped in," Akers said.

Kelsay admits the seasoned staff faces some unwritten labels for the police department: quick officer turnover, and a city some consider a "speed trap," in an effort to catch people speeding through the city.

Kelsay says he has addressed one of those issues with the staff he has hired but disagrees with the other related to being considered a speed trap.

"Every one of the five neighborhoods in University Heights, every one of them, there was a strong response in they would like to see speeds reduced on their streets," Chief Kelsay said.

Chief Kelsay says it is not a trap, because they are not trying to catch people by surprise; if people know the potential, they should be aware of their speed in city limits.

"It's not like we're setting up somewhere that officers wouldn't be expected to set up," Chief Kelsay said. "It's pretty common knowledge that speed enforcement, traffic enforcement is important to this community."

Chief Kelsay says he's confident in the team he has put together, and in perfect timing as they prepare for the first University of Iowa football game this weekend.