Leaked data shows China’s Uighurs detained due to religion

A newly revealed database out of China has exposed in extraordinary detail the detention of 311 individuals, most of them Muslims, offering the fullest view yet into how officials decided who goes in and out of detention camps.

It shows that the Chinese government focused on religion as a reason for the detention of Muslim-majority Uighurs — not just political extremism, as authorities claim, but ordinary activities such as praying, attending a mosque, or even growing a long beard.

It also shows the role of family: People with detained relatives are far more likely to end up in a camp themselves, uprooting and criminalizing entire families.

