League of Women Voters Linn County brings lawmakers and voters together

People in Linn County had a chance to ask their lawmakers how the 2020 Iowa Legislation Session is going so far.

The League of Women Voters in Linn County hosted a two hour forum on Saturday. Members invited all Republican and Democratic lawmakers from Linn County to participate.

Public education was a key topic, with present lawmakers stressed the need for more funding.

People could also lawmakers any question at the event, which organizers say is the whole point.

The non-partisan group hosts the forums every month during the Iowa Legislative Session.

