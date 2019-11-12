Leaf collection suspended in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City following snow

Municipal curbside removal of fallen leaves has been suspended in two major eastern Iowa cities following early season snowfall.

As of Monday, leaf collection in Cedar Rapids has been temporarily suspended by the Solid Waste & Recycling division. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste cart collection are not affected by this decision, so residents may use their yardy carts to dispose of leaves.

No specific time for the resumption of leaf collection service was given by officials, but they are hopeful to resume later in the week if the weather cooperates. Southeast and southwest quadrant neighborhoods are the next to be collected, followed by northeast and northwest quadrants neighborhoods if crews are able.

Cedar Rapids residents can visit the city's website for updates, or call the Solid Waste & Recycling division at (319) 286-5897.

Iowa City government officials said that leaf collection in their neighborhoods will be suspended for both Tuesday, November 12, and Wednesday, November 13. They plan to resume collection as the weather allows.

Iowa City residents can visit the city's Facebook page for updates.