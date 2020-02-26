Lead prosecutor explains challenges, successes after murder trial in the death of Michelle Martinko

The lead prosecutor in a decades-old cold case says he felt a lot of pressure to get a guilty verdict from the jury. Now that the case has led to a conviction, he says it was an honor.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks speaks with KCRG-TV9 at the Linn County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He served as the lead prosecutor in the first-degree murder trial against Jerry Burns, who was found guilty on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, a jury found 66-year-old Jerry Burns guilty first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Burns stabbed Martinko outside Westdale Mall in Southwest Cedar Rapids on December 19, 1979.

For more than two weeks, Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks served as the lead prosecutor in the case on behalf of the State of Iowa. He explained the challenges and successes the prosecution had in court, and how after less than three hours of deliberation from the jury, it led to a verdict in their favor.

"The idea that this moment or this trial started had been 40 years in the waiting, not only for Michelle's family but for this community, was a pretty heavy burden to bear," Maybanks said.

Maybanks said for him, it was different than other cases because of the age, but its effect on the Cedar Rapids community.

"I remember this case, and I remember the impact it had on people," Maybanks said. "And I think as, not only the prosecutor on the case but also a community member who grew up with this story, it was an honor and a privilege to be able to tell her story. And so that helped me deal with the pressure."

For most of the time in court, Maybanks was calm with presenting their argument, allowing the evidence and testimony from witnesses to speak for themselves. But, that changed during closing arguments.

"Well, I've been doing this for 20 years," Maybanks said. "I think when you're presenting the case, you keep it nonchalant, you keep it cool, you build the case. But as humans, prosecutors, trial attorneys become involved in a case."

Maybanks said during his rebuttal argument during closing statements on Monday, that involvement was easy to see.

"And having listened to the defense present their case, I'm thinking of the old Wendy's commercial," Maybanks said on Monday in court. "The old lady who opens up her hamburger and says 'where's the beef?' But in this case, where's the evidence?"

"I was waiting to hear the entire trial to see what the evidence was that there was a transfer event," Maybanks explained, recalling his reference to "Where's the beef?" "And quite frankly we never saw that and so in my mind I thought what's similar to that? Where's the beef? Where's the evidence?"

Maybanks said after closing arguments from Burns' attorney Leon Spies, the prosecution turned passionate in their argument. And after arguments were completed, it was only natural to be nervous about the outcome.

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little bit of nerves, but we had such confidence in the science and in the investigation that took place," Maybanks said. "The Cedar Rapids Police Department never gave up and really did all the hard work. We just had to put it together in a story that was convincing."

It turned out the jury was convinced with what they were presented, convicting Burns of killing Martinko.

"I don't think they'll really ever be another case like this, I can't imagine seeing one cross my desk, but it was an honor and a privilege to have worked on it and to work with the people that fought for justice for her," Maybanks said.

There were certain pieces of evidence that were suppressed from the trial, including internet search history and pieces of the interview with Burns and investigators prior to his arrest. Maybanks said considering the work the investigators did and the result in court, it proved not to be necessary to show Burns' guilt.

"And part of that's probably influenced by the outcome and how we believe we convinced the jury of the defense's guilt," Maybanks said. "But obviously there were aspects of the investigation that came about and there was coverage about, the defense's internet history and things like that, that we thought would be compelling to the jury. But in the end, it appears they didn't need that."

Burns has 45 days from the day of his verdict to appeal.