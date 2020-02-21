LeAnn Saul announces run for at-large position on the Cedar Falls City Council

LeAnn Saul has announced she will be running in the special election for the At-Large position on the Cedar Falls City Council. She says there needs to be changes to the senior city staff instead of police and firefighters.

Saul is the first candidate to announce she is running. She and her husband started the health insurance brokerage company "Professional Insurance Planners and Consultants" or PIPAC. Saul ran for this same position in 2017 and lost in a run-off election to the current mayor Rob Green.

The special election will be on March 24th. This comes after some people living in Cedar Falls disagreed with the council appointing someone to fill a vacancy, so they submitted a petition asking for an election.