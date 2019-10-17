Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants expert sleep deprivation witness

Attorneys representing the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018 have filed a motion asking for approval of three witnesses, including an expert in sleep deprivation, ahead of his first-degree murder trial.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The motion from Rivera's attorneys requests an expert on sleep deprivation to discuss its role in interrogation techniques, a second expert witness be permitted to testify regarding forensic DNA evidence tested in the case and a third request that Rivera's interpreter be appointed as an expert for the defendant.

The motion asks for the approval of Dr. Kimberly Fenn as an expert witness. Dr. Fenn is an expert in the area of sleep deprivation and its effects on the actions and statements of the sleep-deprived, according to the filing.

"Defendant has raised the issue of voluntariness of his statement to law enforcement as well as whether any waiver of a purported advisement of Miranda rights was knowing and voluntary," Rivera's attorneys said in the motion.

The translation expert is already working as an interpreter for Rivera. Attorneys for Rivera want Sara Gardner to check the accuracy of the Spanish that the investigating officers used in the case as well as the transcripts in the case. This work will go toward the defense’s motion to suppress.

The defense asked that the state pay for all three expert witnesses.

Rivera is scheduled to appear in court next week for a suppression hearing. His attorneys are expected to argue that Rivera's rights were violated during questioning and that certain pieces of evidence not be admissible for trial.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, during the evening of July 18, 2018. After a search that lasted more than a month and gained national attention, Tibbetts' body was found in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County on August 21, 2018. Authorities said Rivera confessed to killing Tibbetts and led investigators to her body.

An autopsy revealed that Tibbetts had been stabbed to death.

Rivera's trial had been set for Nov. 12, but last week it was pushed back to give expert witnesses more time to review new evidence. He will now face trial beginning Feb. 4 in Woodbury County in northwest Iowa.

Rivera is in the Poweshiek County jail awaiting trial.