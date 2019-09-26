Lawyer explains how whistleblowing works in Iowa

The impeachment inquiry in Washington has some people wondering, what exactly is a whistleblower?

Iowa state capitol building. (Stephen Matthew Milligan / MGN)

There are protections on the federal level, but people do have some protection on the state level.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with Mark Zaiger, an attorney with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll who specializes in labor and employment law and has handled whistleblower cases.

He said a claim of whistleblowing doesn't provide blanket protection for the whistleblower.

Zaiger said, in general, whistleblowers are people who've either reported wrongdoing or reported what they believe is wrongdoing.

Typically, he said this applies more to government and governmental employees than private-sector employees, but it can apply to the private sector as well.

Zaiger said a big misconception about whistleblowing is that sometimes, people report something because they believe it is moral or right to do that, but that doesn't mean their action is necessarily legally protected.

He said the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that whistleblowers need to be covered by a specific public policy of the state in order to have that protection in Iowa.

“I do have a right to complain about it, just like I have the right to run the stop sign or speed, but I have to be willing to accept the ticket that I likely will get if I do that, and that, in the employment context, frequently means, I choose to speak, even though my job is at risk,” he said.

Zaiger said there are statutes and court rulings that protect whistleblowers in Iowa and that some cities have ordinances that prohibit employment discrimination that include whistleblowing aspects.