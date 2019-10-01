Lawsuit claims sexual harassment, threats at Marion Police Department

A former custodian says she was threatened after complaining about sexual harassment from Marion's former Deputy Chief.

The lawsuit she filed gives the first public details of what triggered a secretive investigation into the Marion Police Department this past April.

Valerie Rheeder claims the former Deputy Chief of Police sexually harassed her and, when she complained about it, the administration ignored it and threatened her.

The lawsuit claims Deputy Cheif Doug Slagle started making Rheeder uncomfortable this past January, asking to meet her in private, asking for her phone number, standing too close to her and touching her.

Rheeder says that escalated in January when Slagle propositioned her, asking "you tell me what you want to do with me, and I'll tell you what I want to do with you." Afterwards, Rheeder says Slagle began sending aggressive text messages asking her for pictures of her.

Rheeder says she complained to the department's internal affairs but then-Police Chief Joe McHale dismissed it without investigating. The lawsuit says McHale issued a written warning to Rheeder saying she could be fired if she spoke to Slagle again.

The next day, the lawsuit claims Police Administrative Manager, Shellene Gray, cornered Rheeder, grabbed her and angrily threatened to "get" her if anyone found out about her complaint against Slagle.

The lawsuit says an outside complaint eventually triggered an outside investigation into the department. I-9 reported on that investigation but the city of Marion said it would never make the findings of that investigation public.

Rheeder says she took an unpaid leave from work and eventually resigned because of the harassment.

Deputy Chief Slagle announced his resignation in May, around the time the outside investigation concluded, but the city says that was for personal reasons. Former Chief Joe McHale also resigned, effective June 3rd, for a job in the private sector. Shellene Gray is still listed on the city's website as the Police Administrative Manager.

Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhan declined an interview but in a statement said "The City denies the allegations outlined in the lawsuit and states that it took all steps required under its policies and the law to address Ms. Rheeder's concerns, including promptly investigating her claims and putting remedial measures in place."