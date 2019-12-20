Lawsuit challenges tickets at suburban Des Moines speed trap

Drivers who received tickets from traffic cameras at a notorious speed trap in suburban Des Moines filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that their rights have been violated.

The proposed class-action lawsuit seeks damages from the City of Windsor Heights, which announced earlier this month that it would remove the speed cameras on University Avenue this spring.

The cameras have brought in millions of dollars for the city since their installation in 2012. But business owners say that they keep away customers. And drivers complained that, until a recent change, the cameras were at a location where the speed limit unexpectedly dropped.