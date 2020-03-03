Lawmakers to invest nearly $100 million in Iowa schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers have an agreement on funding education for the next school year.
Monday morning House and Senate leaders announced the deal, saying they'll invest nearly $100 million. Additional resources will target things like rural school transportation.
The Senate will amend and pass the bill Wednesday, and then the House will take it up.
Every year the Iowa legislature sets the funding budget. Lawmakers have a deadline of April 15 to allow schools to set their own budgets.