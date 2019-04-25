Lawmakers quickly moving bills, pushing toward adjournment

Some lawmakers are saying they want to end the legislative session by the end of the month which means they are working hard to get bills passed this week.

A bill that calls for more transparency when increasing property taxes has passed out of the senate. This bill is in response to cities, counties and school districts essentially secretly raising taxes because of rising property values. It now goes to the House for a vote.

And the Iowa House has voted to allow farmers to grow hemp in the state. The bill would make hemp production, processing, and marketing legal in the state. The bill would also allow the sale of CBD products. Because the House added an amendment, the bill now goes back to the Senate where it should easily pass.