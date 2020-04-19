Lawmakers file OSHA complaint regarding outbreak at Tyson Waterloo Plant

Lawmakers in Waterloo are filing OSHA complaints against the Tyson plant.

The complaint filed yesterday is calling for an investigation to learn more about the spike in cases in Black Hawk County.

Representative Ras Smith, Timi Brown-Powers and Senator Bill Dotzler allege there are multiple violations of federal safety standards. The complaint says Tyson failed to protect workers against the exposure and did not use C-D-C mitigation methods.

In a little over a week - Black Hawk county rose from 20 cases to 192, a 900 percent increase. Lawmakers are calling for the governor to temporarily close the plant.

