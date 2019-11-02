Lawmakers discuss healthcare accessibility

State, local and presidential candidates discussed healthcare accessibility at the Cedar Rapids Ramada on Saturday.

It’s an issue Delaine Petersen of Cedar Rapids knows all too well. Her daughter Leslie, suffers from a condition that is unknown in the medical world. Petersen said she and her husband require caregivers to help give Leslie the life they want for her but worry the pay isn’t enough.

Petersen worries that if caregivers don’t receive a higher wage it could mean Leslie might not be able to receive the care they need. That’s why she said she and others need to tell lawmakers their story.

“We cannot sit back and wait for them to tell us we, have to invite them into our house and tell our stories,” she said. “If they aren’t living it they need to be taught it.”