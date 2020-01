Lawmakers on Tuesday will discuss a bill that could keep Iowans from vaping in public places.

The bill would expand the Iowa Smoke-Free Air Act and clarify the definition of smoking to include vaping products, according to WOI. If it becomes law, anyone who vapes in a public place could pay a $50 fine.

Business owners would face a $100 fine the first violation, $200 for the second violation and $500 for each violation after that.