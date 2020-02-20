Lawmakers consider making the honeybee Iowa's state insect

Iowa state legislators are trying to be sweet on bees.

A senate subcommittee advanced a bill to give the honeybee the title of state insect, according to The Des Moines Register. The bill would add Iowa to a list of 48 other states with a state insect. Iowa and Michigan are the only states without one.

The bill argues bees play a vital role in pollinating flowers and food.

Bill writers argue studies in Iowa indicate crops near honeybee hives yield better results.

In Iowa, about 45,000 beekeepers manage 45,000 honeybee colonies, producing more than 4 million pounds of honey every year.