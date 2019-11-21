Lawmakers call for 'action' following I9 investigation into bus drivers' records

An I9 investigation found bus drivers with poor driving records, some with a criminal record, are transporting kids in Cedar Rapids. Now, two state representatives are calling for action.

Among them is Democratic state Representative Art Staed who says one of his top priorities this upcoming legislative session is to get a bill signed that requires school districts to keep a closer eye on bus drivers. Staed is a member of the House education committee.

Iowa Code requires bus drivers to undergo a background check but it is up to each school district as to how they are done.

I9 found at least five of the 111 Cedar Rapids School bus drivers had more than 10 driving offenses. There were some who also had a criminal record too.

I9 surveyed about a half dozen different eastern Iowa school districts and found none had the same bus driver hiring policy. Staed says that it is a problem and could be putting the safety of students and the public at risk.

Staed says he would like to see requirements that make background checks more thorough and done regularly even after drivers are hired.

"I think background checks is a part of that process to make sure we have safe drivers," said Staed. "I appreciate KCRG for exposing some of those (problems) so we can diagnose what some of the issues are. And we have those issues and we need to address them."

Staed says there should also be harsher penalties when children are hurt. He pointed to the recent case of an Iowa City bus driver who hit a student that is still working for the district.

Staed says he has already discussed his plans with fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Marion Republican Representative Ashley Hinson is also calling for change, saying in a written statement to I9, "As a mother of school-age children who ride the school bus every day the findings of this report are deeply concerning. I will be taking action to get to the bottom of this and determine what changes need to be made. The safety of all our kids needs to be our number one priority"

I9 reached out to every member of the Cedar Rapids Schools Board about our investigation but none have answered our questions.

District spokesperson Akwi Nji says the district follows the background procedures Iowa law requires.