Lawmaker: Waterloo's 'ban the box' policy goes against state law

One state lawmaker says 'ban the box' policies like the one in Waterloo, go against existing state laws.

A hearing was held over House Study Bill 519 Wednesday. It would make it illegal for cities to prevent employers from asking about criminal history on job applications.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt is introducing an amendment that would make local governments liable for legal costs associated with passing these ban the box ordinances.

The Waterloo City council passed the fair chance initiative in October, it goes into effect on July 1st.