Law enforcement searching for suspect after apparent armed robbery in Postville

Law enforcement agencies in northeast Iowa are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in an apparent armed robbery on Thursday morning.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Postville Police Department said a resident reported an armed robbery. The person said the suspect was driving a silver Dodge two-door vehicle, possibly a Neon or Stratus model. Boxes and other items were visible through the vehicle's windows.

Officials were looking for a black male in his early 30s who is between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anybody who may have information about this incident should call the Postville Police Department at (563) 864-3234 or the Allamakee Sheriff's Department at (563) 568-4521.