Law enforcement agencies hope bill in Iowa Senate could cut back on distracted driving

Law enforcement is hoping a bill in the Iowa Senate could make their jobs easier, when it comes to keeping people from texting behind the wheel.

An Iowa Senate committee is discussing a bill to further restrict cell phone use while driving. Right now, Iowa law prohibits people from texting while driving, but law enforcement says the way the law is written makes for some loopholes if they were to pull someone over.

Iowa Code states someone driving can still operate their phone in order to dial or take a phone call, operate GPS, or "activates, deactivates, or initiates a function of a hand-held mobile telephone."

With wording that generic, officers like Kyle Nicholson with the Coralville Police Department say texting while driving is "incredibly difficult" to enforce.

Nicholson was transparent in wondering why laws in Iowa were not already more restrictive when it comes to using a cell phone behind the wheel.

"It's incredibly frustrating for us because we can't tell, if I'm passing you opposite traffic, I'm unable to tell exactly what it is you're doing, but I can tell that you're typing on that phone," Nicholson said.

Chief Diane Venenga with the North Liberty Police Department has seen the same trend.

"I see people all the time messing with their electronic devices," Venenga said. "And I know the public sees that. And we get the phone calls that this is a danger, this is a hazard."

Due to the wording in Iowa Code, it has led to some low numbers for tickets- since unless an officer can clearly see someone texting while driving, a driver could use a variety of excuses to get out of a ticket.

In 2017, laws regulating people using their phones behind the wheel became a bit more strict in Iowa. Nicholson said they expected a big difference for enforcement, but that was not the case.

"2017 we thought we were getting a big bump, and even then it was helpful, but it's still not where we would like to see it," Nicholson said.

In 2019, the North Liberty Police Department handed out 11 tickets for texting while driving. In Coralville during the same year, they only gave six total tickets for the same offense.

Now lawmakers are weighing making those laws more restrictive, limiting cell phone use to picking up or hanging up a call. Everything else would have to be hands-free.

"[With hands-free], it would just make it easier for us, it's clear cut," Venenga said. "When we do issue citations, we make sure that's exactly what that person was doing."

Nicholson echoed Venenga, saying having a clearer definition of what is allowed behind the wheel and what is not allowed, would make a big difference for law enforcement to properly do their job.

"Anything they're able to do to help us better this hands-free law is fantastic, and we would ask for their support in every way possible," Nicholson said.