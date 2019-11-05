Laura Bergus, Janice Weiner elected to Iowa City City Council seats

Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner were elected to the Iowa City City Council Tuesday.

Janice Weiner (left) and Laura Bergus (right) were elected to the Iowa City City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Both Bergus and Weiner beat out Megan Alter in a race for two open at-large seats on the city council. The seats were previously held by Mayor Jim Throgmorton and Councilman Rockne Cole. Both decided not to seek re-election this year.

Weiner received 4,514 votes, or 73 percent, and Bergus received 4,370, or 71 percent of the vote. Alter received 3,417 votes, or 55 percent, and 53 people cast a ballot for a write-in candidate.

The consensus among the candidates was a focus on an increase in affordable housing in the city, as well as a need to improve public transportation and transit in the community.

Bergus is an attorney in Iowa City with Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, LLP, and has been practicing law in Iowa City since 2011. Bergus is a lifelong Iowa City resident and a graduate from Iowa City City High School and the University of Iowa, according to her bio. Bergus said she wanted to serve as a council member for a long time, since she got her first job as a videographer for Iowa City City Council meetings, and her top priority was to make the council more effective and efficient in creating policy and planning the city for the future.

Weiner is a former attorney who grew up in Coralville and graduated from Iowa City West High School before attending Princeton University and Stanford Law School. Weiner joined the U.S. State Department in 1987, and moved back to Iowa in 2015, according to her bio. Weiner said there were a number of reasons she wanted to run, but it was her desire to continue to serve as a public servant after her time with the state department.

