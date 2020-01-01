Laundry room fire causes temporary evacuation of inmates at Newton Correctional Facility

A small fire in the laundry room at a state correctional facility required the staff there to move inmates temporarily, according to officials.

At around 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, staff at the Newton Correctional Facility saw smoke in the laundry room, which led to an emergency call.

The Newton Fire Department, along with crews from nearby Monroe and Reasnor, were apparently able to contain the fire, smoke, and water damage from the blaze to the laundry area. Officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

During the fire, inmates at the facility were evacuated into a safe area of the building. All inmates were accounted for in the process.

Investigators initially believed that the fire may have originated from a dryer in the laundry room, but an investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.