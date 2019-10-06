Laundromat damaged in fire Sunday afternoon

Soapy Waters laundromat on Cedar Point Road was damaged in a fire.

Cedar Rapids firefighters saw smoke and flames when they arrived at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A manager, employee, and customers all got out of the building safely, according to the fire department.

The fire is believed to have started in a rear utility room. That’s where the fire was mostly contained to, but there was significant smoke and water damage to the main floor and underside of the roof.

