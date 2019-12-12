Late week light wintry mix

Clouds are in place and remain with us through Friday. By Friday afternoon a light wintry mix develops and moves through the state. Most of this will be Friday afternoon and evening and could bring some travel impacts during that time. Saturday provides a flurry chance as colder air moves in. Highs on Sunday fall into the lower 20s. Monday shows a system moving across the upper Midwest. Lots of uncertainly with the early week track so stay tuned. Have a great night!