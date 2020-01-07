Late-week front brings our next precipitation chance

The next cold front moves into eastern Iowa on Thursday. We should warm up nicely ahead of it, bringing a chance of drizzle and patchy fog to the area. Some rain showers may also come with that.

As this front settles to the southeast and stalls, a second area of low pressure should develop and ride along the front. We’ll be on the cold side of it, so a rain/snow mix is expected later in the day Friday into Friday night. We’ll keep an eye on the trend as it comes closer. Right now, it appears the heaviest will be to the southeast.

That system should be far enough east of us on Saturday to keep snow away. If it jogs a little farther northwest, though, snow will be possible that day. Again, we’ll watch those trends and update you on that.