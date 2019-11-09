Last weekend to golf at Ellis Golf Course

It’s the last weekend golfers can hit the Ellis golf course in Cedar Rapids.

Pete Albins ended his last round of golf for the season on Saturday finishing on par. He said he was anxious for spring to come back around but said they are lucky to be on the golf course in November, even if they had to put on a couple of extra layers of clothing.

“It’s kind of cumbersome, but nevertheless, we’re golfing in November,” said Albin “You know what, I’ll wear whatever I have to wear.”

Twin Pines golf course will remain open as long as the weather cooperates.

