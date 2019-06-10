Last week was the driest in nearly two months

After a stretch of weather that was wet and cool, we finally turned a corner last week. This week will continue the trend of drier weather, but temperatures will be below normal.

Last week’s rainfall of 0.46” was the lowest since the middle of April. And above-normal temperatures have been in short supply until just a couple of weeks ago.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown of Cedar Rapids' rainfall and how far off the average temperature was from normal:

April 14-20: 0.20", 0.3 degree above normal

April 21-27: 1.05", 0.3 degree above normal

April 28-May 4: 1.32", 7.1 degrees below normal

May 5-11: 0.64", 4.3 degrees below normal

May 12-18: 2.81", 3.3 degrees below normal

May 19-25: 1.51", 2.7 degrees below normal

May 26-June 1: 2.74", 1.6 degrees above normal

June 2-8: 0.46", 3.4 degrees above normal