Last two weeks easily the snowiest of the past couple of months

While a few disturbances will sweep through the Midwest this week, the precipitation they bring generally looks fairly light. That’s a nice break after a couple of weeks of getting more snow than we’d experienced in quite a while.

Last week, January 19th through 25th, Cedar Rapids picked up 5.4 inches of snow. The week before, 5.3 inches fell. In the entire six weeks before that combined, 6.1 inches of snow fell.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown, going back to the beginning of December:

December 1-7: 0.3”

December 8-14: 1.7”

December 15-21: 0.3”

December 22-28: 0.0”

December 29-January 4: 1.9”

January 5-11: 1.9”

January 12-18: 5.3”

January 19-25: 5.4”