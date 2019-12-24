Last-minute holiday shoppers patronize local businesses

The National Retail Federation is predicting the 2019 holiday shopping season will rake in the most money since at least 2002, and a large chunk of holiday sales some local businesses report is in part thanks to last-minute shoppers.

Shoppers make last-minute holiday purchases at Nelson's Meat Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Among the places where folks came out in droves was at Nelson's Meat Market in Cedar Rapids. The shop was only open for a few hours ahead of the Christmas holiday but Johnathan Moore, the shop's owner, said sales were still good.

Overall, Moore estimates the holidays have increased the amount of businesses coming through his doors by around 80 percent.

"Obviously have to have a lot of extra meat on hand," Moore said. "Working 10, 12 hour days."

Treasure Chest Collectibles in Marion was another business that welcomed last-minute shoppers. Their owner says business was also up but he adds despite what national figures may show holiday sales for them have been steady for years.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows more than half of holiday shoppers buy their last gift just before Christmas.