Langston announces she is running for Linn County Auditor

Former member of the Linn County Board of Supervisors Linda Langston said she is running to be the county's next auditor.

Linda Langston, in an undated photo (Courtesy Photo)

Langston served on the board from 2003 through 2016. She left the job to take a position with the National Association of Counties in Washington, D.C.

Langston moved back to Iowa in 2018 and said she thinks her experience working with a wide range of federal agencies makes her uniquely qualified to be Linn County's next auditor.

"Most people who have worked with me know that I have a very collaborative and engaging style when I work with folks," Langston said. "I think there's an opportunity both internal to Linn County as well as in the broader community."

Langston said among her top priorities will be looking at new ways to engage voters ahead of elections.

Joel Miller is currently serving as the county's auditor.