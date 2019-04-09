Land donation expands Eagle Point Park in Dubuque

The City of Dubuque has added 11 acres of land to Eagle Point Park thanks to a donation.

A look of Eagle Point Park from above on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)

Jeffrey Deforest Davis donated the land to honor his father, Wayne Anthony, who was born in Dubuque in 1915. He was a decorated World War II veteran who was wounded outside Nancy, France, just 24 hours before the German initiation of the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. According to a press release, Anthony was an outdoor sportsman and lover of wildlife.

In a press release, Deforest Davis said of his father, "Wayne Anthony, known fondly by the nickname ‘Big Wayne,’ was a gentle man of generosity, accomplishment, and humility. I believe this woodland represents a nice addition to an already wonderful park. It is my sense that this land offers the opportunity to add a new dimension to the park in the form of pleasant wooded hiking/walking trails and to honor a man who has been an important role model to me in my life, as well as to my children.”

The city isn't sure what it will use the land for yet, but it's happy to expand the park.

Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said, "it's just great whenever we can add to our public facility or parks, it's always a benefit to us."

The city hopes to have a ceremony to commemorate the land donation in the next couple of months.