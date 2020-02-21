Lake Placid celebrates its Olympic past, and eyes its future

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. The Lake Placid Games were staged at a time of upheaval in the world. The Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan, militants in Iran had seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran, and the United States boycotted the Summer Olympics in Moscow later in the year because of the situation in Afghanistan. The effect of what transpired here is not lost on those who experienced it. The 40th anniversary celebration begins Friday evening, Feb. 14, 2020, with a torch run (AP Photo, File)
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Parts of Lake Placid's sports landscape are largely under construction again these days.

The plan walks a tightrope between preserving the area's natural beauty and small-town charm while finding ways keep the village a major attraction for global sports.

Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the "Miracle on Ice" highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games.

 