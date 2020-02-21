Lake Placid celebrates its Olympic past, and eyes its future

Parts of Lake Placid's sports landscape are largely under construction again these days.

The plan walks a tightrope between preserving the area's natural beauty and small-town charm while finding ways keep the village a major attraction for global sports.

Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the "Miracle on Ice" highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games.