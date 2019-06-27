Lake Macbride officials: stay out of the water due to high toxin levels

Officials at Lake Macbride State Park are warning people to stay out of the water.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen says the warning comes after officials found higher toxin levels in the water last week. The say the levels showed blue-green algae.

Swimmers who accidentally swallow water or accidentally breathe in the algae can get sick. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, asthma-like symptoms, and several others.

Park leaders tested the water again this Tuesday, but won't know the results until tomorrow.