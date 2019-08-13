Lady Gaga to fund classrooms in Dayton, El Paso

Lady Gaga is reaching out to communities recently affected by mass shootings.

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga said her non-profit the 'Born this Way Foundation' is helping to fully fund classroom projects in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, California.

In a post to her Facebook page, she says the funds would go to 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 23 classrooms in Gilroy.

Gaga also urged her followers to seek the mental health support they might need following the shootings.

Her foundation will be partnering with the 'Donors Choose' non-profit which collects donations for public school classrooms.