Ladd Library resuming Saturday hours after three-year hiatus

One of the Cedar Rapids' public libraries will, once again, be open on Saturdays starting this weekend, officials announced today.

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)

The Ladd Library, located at 3750 Williams Blvd SW, will add Saturday hours effective immediately. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Budget cuts required the branch to be closed on Saturdays in 2016, along with no more Sunday hours for the main downtown branch. The downtown location regained those hours in 2018.

"We are very excited to be able to offer additional hours for our community," Dara Schmidt, Library Director, said, in a statement. "The Ladd Library sees thousands of visitors each week who are in search of entertainment, education, access and information. We’re thrilled to be able to offer a full week of service at both of our locations."

Hours of operation for Cedar Rapids public libraries will are now:

Ladd Library:

Monday – Thursday: 8 am – 8 pm

Friday – Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 1 pm – 5 pm

Downtown Library:

Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 8 pm

Friday – Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 1 pm – 5 pm