Lacona tornado in central Iowa now rated EF-3, strongest of year so far

The National Weather Service has found additional evidence of damage to structures in a Warren County town to increase the intensity rating of a tornado that struck there on Tuesday morning.

Damage to buildings at the Iowa Operator Engineers Training Facility which the National Weather Service in Des Moines said is consistent with an EF-3 tornado that struck the area on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (Courtesy: Des Moines National Weather Service)

The tornado is now rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated peak wind speeds of 150 mph. The tornado was initially rated an EF-2, with maximum estimated winds of 135 mph.

Weather Service surveyors found evidence of significant damage to the Iowa Operator Engineers Training Facility located northwest of Lacona. Multiple metal buildings were nearly destroyed, with surveyors particularly noting the "separation of metal floor footing from concrete," according to a survey report.

Surveyors found debris from the site was scattered over 1/4 mile into nearby fields. They now estimate the maximum width of the tornado at 700 yards, with a path length of 5.5 miles.

The tornado was on the ground from 5:55 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

The maximum estimated wind speed of 150 mph would make this tornado the strongest to hit the state so far in 2019. Another EF-3 tornado struck near Cantril in Van Buren County on May 27, 2019, with estimated maximum wind speeds of 140 mph.

The Weather Service used a ground survey, as well as photographs and aerial drones, to make the determination on intensity.