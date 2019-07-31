Lacoma Golf Course starts demolition on old clubhouse

East Dubuque's Lacoma Golf Course is beginning demolition on the clubhouse that caught fire six months ago.

The course made the decision to knock down the building, which used to be a farmhouse that dates back 120 years.

A new clubhouse will take its place. The building will be slightly smaller than the old one, but it will be more functional. It will also have a larger outdoor seating area.

Owner Michael Cunningham said they held off on this project because they were focused on getting the course ready for this season.

"We mostly focused on getting the golf course up and running so we could actually have golf this year and that was taking up most the ownership and really employee time as well," Cunningham said. "So it was a team effort but we really had to focus on golf operations this year."

Meanwhile, owners constructed a temporary clubhouse in just eight weeks. It functions as a bar, food stop and bathroom location on the course.

They hope to open the new clubhouse in April.