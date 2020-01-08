Lack of snow hurting business for snow blower repair shops

Some shops that sell and repair snow blowers in Eastern Iowa say the lack of snow is hurting their business this winter.

The owner of Chappy's Repair on 10th Street SW in Cedar Rapids says his staff was really busy after the first snowstorm in October. People were worried that more snow was on the way.

Now, there's no snow on the ground. Over the last month, their shop has been a ghost town. So workers are trying to do projects to keep themselves busy.

Owner Brian Vanderpool and his daughter spent Tuesday working on an antique car. They currently have no snow blowers waiting for repairs.

People haven't been buying snow blowers there, either.

Vanderpool is hoping for some white gold to start coming down soon.

"When everybody else is like 'I hope it doesn't snow', we're like, 'I hope it snows'."

Vanderpool said he's given workers days off since they have nothing to do.

Eastern Iowa didn’t get a lot of snow around this time in 2019 and then got hit with a bunch later on.

TV9 reached out to local repair shops Sled Shed and Midway Outdoor Equipment. They both say things are slow right now.

They all say now is a good time to get a snowblower repaired because there's no backlog.

