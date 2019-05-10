La Porte City students hold unique assembly on distracted driving

Students in La Porte City were given an up close and personal demonstration about the dangers of distracted driving.

The number of fatal crashes that resulted from distracted driving in Iowa is on rise. Last year alone there were 22, which is more than double the previous year.

At Union High School in La Porte City a school assembly in the parking lot Friday morning tried to make sure students do not become the next distracted driving statistic.

Organizers simulated a distracted driving related crash. Actors played the role of crash victims and students watched as first responders arrived on scene to treat the wounded and make arrangements for the dead.

One of the teachers who organized the event, Erin Wittenburg, tells TV9 now was the perfect time to hold the demonstration as summer vacation is fast approaching.

"The kids were aware that this was a demonstration but we also want them to take away or think about if that was really them, what would it be like?" said Wittenburg.

Several students say seeing their fellow students pretend to be victims of distracted driving created a memory that will have them thinking twice before picking up a cell phone when they are behind the wheel.

Following the event an assembly was held inside to further discuss the risks of distracted driving.

Wittenburg says the event was made possible in part thanks to a grant from AAA.