Cedar Rapids LGBTQ Center continues to grow

On Thursday, the LGBTQ Center in Cedar Rapids celebrated its first year of being open.

It’s a program within Tanger Place that supports teens. Director Lori Ampey said they have grown a lot in that year. Programs are constantly being added, more people are coming for support and to feel accepted, and support groups are helping not just the young people, but adults, as well.

Ampey said she wishes she had this type of service when she was younger.

“It’s kind of unheard of, especially in the African-American community,” she said. “It was a big no-no. People just swept it under the rug and didn’t want to talk about it. Coming out as gay was tough because no one wanted to accept who I was.”

Ampey said they will continue to try and grow services.

