Kyle Koppes: Student of the Month

An eastern Iowa high school senior says time management is key, it's how he juggles four sports, volunteer work and a 4.0 GPA.

Kyle Koppes is October’s Student of the Month.

He's the quarterback and leader of the football team at Springville High School.

"If we weren't at practice I think he could still run it for us,” Coach Joe Martin said. “He's been a three-year starter for our football program, in particular, just having that other person on the field that is like a coach."

Martin says that leadership transfers to other areas of Kyle's life.

"We have not, in my opinion, have had someone that's as well-rounded as Kyle,” Martin said.

The four-sport athlete and high school senior also maintains a 4.0 grade point average, and helps other students in classes at Springville. Kyle also takes college courses.

"I feel like it’s my duty to set an example for my teammates and the rest of the school,” Koppes said.

He has a routine: practice after school and then homework. And he does that all year.

"I do football, basketball, track and baseball and I'm also in National Honor Society,” Koppes said.

As for his favorite sport, he said it's hard to pick.

"It usually depends what season I'm in, so right now it's football. And when it's basketball season, it'll be basketball,” Koppes said.

So he's enjoying each moment.

In the last Springville game, he threw for two touch downs and ran for another. It helped the team win the Tractor Bowl trophy, against rivalry team Central City.