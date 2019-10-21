Knoxville allegedly man tortures 6-month-old puppy, threatens law enforcement

A Knoxville man has been arrested after police said he tortured a puppy and made death threats toward officers.

Law enforcement said Nathan Lee Adams threatened to place car bombs on the personal vehicles of a dispatcher, two Knoxville police officers and a Marion County sheriff.

Adams was arrested in his home Tuesday where police found a puppy, severely underweight and covered in feces.

"He was just feeding her enough to keep her alive so he could continue to torture her," said Leslie Vanderlinden, board president of the Marion County Humane Society.

The dog, named Zena, is a 6-month-old black lab mix.

"She was just like a normal dog, except for, you know, skinny and she couldn't walk normally," Vanderlinden said.

Police found Zena in a kennel full of urine and feces. Zena was turned over to the Marion County Human Society on Friday morning.

A veterinarian told the Humane Society that Zena is 20 pounds underweight and her hind legs are broken.

If they're not repairable, she'll have to have her leg or legs amputated," Vanderlinden said.

But Zena can't be treated yet. Vanderlinden said Adams hasn't yet relinquished his rights over the dog, but a court hearing in the next 10 days could change that.

Vanderlinden said Zena's recovery is incredible.

"It shows a lot of strength in her, and a lot of will to survive," Vanderlinden said. "She's not been mean at all. She has been very sweet ever since she's been with us. She's happy, wagging her tail. She 's getting around as best she can until we can determine what exactly can be done with her."

Adams is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $31,000 bond for animal torture, threat with explosives or incendiary device and four counts of first-degree harassment.