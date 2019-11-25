Knocked over candle starts fire at Cedar Rapids home Sunday night

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said a knocked over candle started a fire at a Cedar Rapids home Sunday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. at 1612 12th Avenue SE, which is near Oak Hill Cemetery. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and fire. They quickly contained the fire to the bathroom.

Two adults and two children inside the home made it out safely, according to a press release from the fire department.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home, leaving it uninhabitable. The people inside are staying with family in the area.

No one was hurt.