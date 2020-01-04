Klobuchar has concerns and questions about action in Iran

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a rally Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids.

U.S. Sen.Amy Klobuchar (Photo: Amy Klobuchar / Twitter via MGN.

The three term senator is emphasizing the importance of Iowa, given that she's the only candidate in the race from a state that borders Iowa. After her appearance, Klobuchar met with TV9's Chris Earl. He asked her thoughts on the airstrike on the Baghdad airport that killed Iran's top general and the promise of retaliation from Iran.

"This was a very bad man, and he engaged in terrorist activity and led terroristic activity and killed people in places like Iraq and Syria. But I still have many concerns and questions. I asked for a briefing, and we are getting a briefing next week, and I'm telling you there are major repercussions from this," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar has seen a bump in her recent polling in Iowa, pulling in 10 percent from an Emerson poll among likely Democratic caucus goers in Iowa.