Kitchen fire displaces family of eight on Thanksgiving

A fire has left a family of eight out of their home on Thanksgiving.

Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the stove at a home at 321 34th Street Northeast at 6:05 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived there was smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and firefighters say the fire was contained to the kitchen.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. And authorities are investigating the cause.