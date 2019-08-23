Kirkwood professor with ties to Antifa resigns

Jeff Klinzman, a professor at Kirkwood Community College who has ties to the movement called Antifa, has resigned from the school.

Klinzman had told the I9 investigative team complaints had been made against him with the college for comments he made on social media.

Antifa, short for Anti-Fascist, is a militant leftist movement focused on physically fighting far-right and white supremacist groups.

In a letter sent out Friday, Kirkwood Community College President Lori Sundberg said the college has been assessing this matter for days. Sunberg went on to explain Kirkwood ultimately made the decision to have another professor take over the course Klinzman was scheduled to teach.

Klinzman says he was put on "administrative leave" but then, in turn, chose to resign.

Sundberg says the attention that has been brought to what has transpired has, "the potential to create an environment that is disruptive to our mission." She went on to say that despite the move, Kirkwood "fully supports" Klinzman's right to express his views in "whatever forum he chooses."

I9 found Klinzman had recently written in a Facebook group called Iowa Antifa, in response to a tweet posted there which featured President Donald Trump, "Yeah, I know who I'd clock with a bat..."

I9 also found on Klinzman's personal Facebook page a post from 2012 where he expressed his desire to "exact revenge" on evangelical Christians.

Klinzman declined an on-camera interview to discuss this development but did say in an email he never carried weapons at any "anti-fascist action" that he took part in.

Sundberg also said safety was a top concern of colleges when making their decision. She says their security will have a visible presence on campus moving forward and that they are working with the Cedar Rapids Police Department to implement a safety plan.